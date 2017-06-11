Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in the men's singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11, 2017. The win meant Nadal claimed his 10th French Open title.
Wawrinka reacts during the men's final against Nadal at the French Open on Sunday.
Nadal shakes hands with Wawrinka following their match at Roland Garros.
Nadal serves during Sunday's final.
The winner's trophy is seen in the background as Nadal hits a backhand.
Wawrinka breaks his racket in frustration during his defeat by Nadal.
Nadal hits one of many returns during his 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory.
Wawrinka kicks a ball during his comprehensive loss to Nadal.
The Philippe-Chatrier Court is packed with spectators during the men's final on Sunday.
Rafael Nadal beats Stanislas Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, to win the 2017 French Open in Paris on June 11.