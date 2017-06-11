Breaking News

Nadal wins 10th French Open title

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Sun June 11, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Spain&#39;s Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in the men&#39;s singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11, 2017. The win meant Nadal claimed his 10th French Open title.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates victory in the men's singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland at Roland Garros in Paris on June 11, 2017. The win meant Nadal claimed his 10th French Open title.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
Wawrinka reacts during the men&#39;s final against Nadal at the French Open on Sunday.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Wawrinka reacts during the men's final against Nadal at the French Open on Sunday.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
Nadal shakes hands with Wawrinka following their match at Roland Garros.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Nadal shakes hands with Wawrinka following their match at Roland Garros.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
Nadal serves during Sunday&#39;s final.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Nadal serves during Sunday's final.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
The winner&#39;s trophy is seen in the background as Nadal hits a backhand.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
The winner's trophy is seen in the background as Nadal hits a backhand.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
Wawrinka breaks his racket in frustration during his defeat by Nadal.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Wawrinka breaks his racket in frustration during his defeat by Nadal.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
Nadal hits one of many returns during his 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Nadal hits one of many returns during his 6-2 6-3 6-1 victory.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
Wawrinka kicks a ball during his comprehensive loss to Nadal.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
Wawrinka kicks a ball during his comprehensive loss to Nadal.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
The Philippe-Chatrier Court is packed with spectators during the men&#39;s final on Sunday.
Photos: Rafael Nadal wins the 2017 French Open
The Philippe-Chatrier Court is packed with spectators during the men's final on Sunday.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
12 French Open Nadal 061102 French open Roland Garros mens 061103 French open Roland Garros mens 061104 French open Roland Garros mens 061105 French open Roland Garros mens 061106 French open Roland Garros mens 061107 French open Roland Garros mens 061108 French open Roland Garros mens 061109 French open Roland Garros mens 0611 RESTRICTED
Rafael Nadal beats Stanislas Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, to win the 2017 French Open in Paris on June 11.