Story highlights Guardian reports that Trump will delay trip over fears of protests

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would welcome Trump canceling the visit

Washington (CNN) The White House has denied a report that US President Donald Trump plans to delay his state visit to the United Kingdom over fears of potential protests and his perceived unpopularity.

According to a report by the Guardian on Sunday , Trump revealed his unease during a conversation with British Prime Minister Theresa May in recent weeks, according to a Downing Street adviser who was in the room.

But a senior Trump administration source denied that the subject ever came up when Trump and May spoke on Friday in the aftermath of the British general election.

"The President has tremendous respect for Prime Minister May. That subject never came up on the call," the official told CNN.

A second senior US administration official also dismissed the Guardian report, acknowledging that Trump may never be popular in London and isn't fazed by that.