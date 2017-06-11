Trump crashes New Jersey wedding

Story highlights Guests were unaware Trump was stopping by until Secret Service agents came into the room

The White House has been largely silent about the President's weekend activities

Branchburg, New Jersey (CNN) Kristen Piatkowski and Tucker Gladhill got a big surprise at their wedding reception late Saturday night: a visit from President Donald Trump.

The President dropped in at about 10:30 p.m. ET, hours into the reception, which was being held at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster Township, New Jersey, according to someone who was in the room.

Guests were unaware that Trump, who stayed at the club this weekend, was stopping by until Secret Service agents came into the room minutes before his arrival to clear the way and make sure guests wouldn't surround him, the source said.

Once he was there, Trump asked the names of the bride and groom and posed for photos. The source said the President also signed some "Make America Great Again" hats and gave them to guests, some of whom cheered him and chanted "U.S.A.!"

Trump made surprise stop at wedding reception last night at Bedminster. The crowd broke out into chants of "USA!" (Video obtained by CNN) pic.twitter.com/sfe6zFdOlI — Ashley Killough (@KilloughCNN) June 11, 2017

The White House has been largely silent about the President's weekend activities in Bedminster. Members of the traveling press corps, which did not have access to the club, learned of the wedding visit when images started to appear on social media.

Read More