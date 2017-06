Preet Bharara opens up about his interactions with Trump

Story highlights Bharara said he doesn't know why Trump fired him

He said there was enough information out there to investigate Trump for obstruction

Washington (CNN) Former US attorney Preet Bharara on Sunday talked about the three times Donald Trump called him, and the one time he didn't answer.

Bharara was a US attorney until March, when the President fired him after Bharara refused to resign along with a raft of other Obama-era Justice Department attorneys. The sudden showdown came after several interactions with Trump during his transition to the presidency, when Bharara said he had two "unusual phone calls" with him.

"When I've been reading the stories of how the President has been contacting (former FBI Director) Jim Comey over time, felt a little bit like deja vu," Bharara said on ABC's "This Week."

JUST WATCHED Fareed: For Trump, the ends justify the means Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Fareed: For Trump, the ends justify the means 02:57

Trump invited Bharara to Trump Tower in New York a few weeks after the election, and Bharara said Trump asked him to stay on at the time.

Bharara said Trump called him twice during the transition "ostensibly just to shoot the breeze."

Read More