Trump holds fundraiser for lawmaker who helped save GOP health care bill

(CNN) President Donald Trump will headline a fundraiser Sunday for a moderate Republican congressman who found himself at the crux of the health care debate this spring.

Rep. Tom MacArthur's re-election campaign is hosting a reception at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where the President has been spending the weekend.

MacArthur, who's in his second term, represents New Jersey's third congressional district. He resigned as co-chair of the caucus of Republican moderates known as the Tuesday Group last month because of divisions within the group over the embattled GOP health care plan.

In April, MacArthur proposed an amendment to the plan in order to get conservatives on board. The amendment would allow states to seek waivers to opt out of certain Obamacare requirements, including those that protect those with pre-existing conditions.

With that, enough Republicans voted to pass the bill, and now the Senate is working on its own version. MacArthur faced angry protests at a marathon town hall meeting last month in New Jersey, where he took questions from constituents for more than four hours.

