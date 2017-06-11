President Trump is 'a con artist' says Rep. Gutierrez

(CNN) Illinois US Rep. Luis Guttierez tore into President Trump on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, calling him a "con artist."

Guttierez's comments came after CNN's Brianna Keilar asked about comments made by House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said last week that Donald Trump's unusual requests for private meetings with then-FBI Director James Comey stemmed from inexperience, rather than malice.

Guttierez, a Democrat, said, "He knew exactly what he was doing."

Gutierrez said the President's actions clearly showed he had known all along he was breaking White House protocol.

"He asked his son-in-law to leave the room. He asked the attorney general to leave the room, and he asked the vice president to leave the room," he said.

Read More