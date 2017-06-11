Feinstein: Judiciary committee must 'step up and carry its weight'

Story highlights Feinstein said she wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify before the judiciary committee

She said the panel is well-suited to look into "the technical, legal aspects of obstruction of justice"

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee on Sunday repeated her call for the panel to investigate whether the Trump administration sought to obstruct justice in events surrounding the federal probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, saying the committee, with its staff of lawyers, is the appropriate venue for such an inquiry.

"We need the judiciary committee to step up and carry its weight," Sen. Dianne Feinstein said.

The California Democrat added on CNN's "State of the Union" that she wants Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify before the committee, referring to Sessions' announcement Saturday that he plans to appear before the Senate intelligence panel instead of House and Senate subcommittees that oversee the Justice Department's budget given the intent of lawmakers to question him about the Russia investigation.

Asked about Sessions' plans, Feinstein said she is unsure whether he would actually appear before the intelligence panel on Tuesday, as he said he would, or if the testimony would be public if it does occur.

"Don't know whether it will happen," Feinstein said. "Don't know whether it's going to be public."

Read More