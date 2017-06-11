Pulse victim: How I learned the meaning of survival

Story highlights Brandon Wolf: On June 12, 2016, I escaped Pulse nightclub -- but my friends didn't

Brandon J. Wolf is the vice president of The Dru Project, a nonprofit which promotes LGBTQIA equality. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Only the strong survive, they say. Survival of the fittest. But in the past year, the reality of my survival has been a painful journey of guilt, reflection, and hope.

On June 12, 2016, I escaped Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida. That night had started like any other. Arm-in-arm with my best friends, Drew and Juan, we were racially intersectional and socially liberated. I was dancing with two left feet; I was safe. Moments later, the first shots rang out.

The stench of blood and smoke burned my nose while a dozen of us crouched in a dark corner of the bathroom. We listened to gunshot after gunshot. And when the second round started, I made a break for the door. I didn't look right; didn't look left. I just stared death in the face, praying for a way out. I survived, but my friends didn't.

It wasn't until days later that a sense of dread and guilt set in. Was it my fault? Could I have saved Juan and Drew? And what of my place as a survivor? There I stood, uninjured, but broken. I had no outward sign of suffering -- I didn't walk with a limp or need physical therapy. But somehow, I was still hurting. I kept asking myself: as a physically unscarred survivor, did I even deserve a voice at all?

It's a question that still haunts me, a year later. That's the trouble with pain: it's never just a flesh wound. It's raw. It burns. It wakes you up drenched in sweat and sends you to sleep in a flood of tears. And to be a survivor is to wrestle that pain in every waking moment. If you measured things by media coverage, you might think our healing is over. That the time limit on our grieving has expired. To some, our wounds were never emotional at all. We were "shot six times," "crawled to safety," or "lost our friends."

