Kamau Bell: What I learned in Puerto Rico

W. Kamau Bell is a sociopolitical comedian and the author of the new book, "The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6'4", African-American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama's Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian" (Dutton).

(CNN) After nearly two seasons of "United Shades of America," I finally get to go a beautiful, sun-drenched island and drink fruity drinks, and I didn't even have to leave the country. And no, I didn't go to Hawaii. I went to Puerto Rico.

Now, I know at least a few of you reading this are saying to yourselves, "Puerto Rico is in the United States?" Yes, it is... sorta.

W. Kamau Bell

Puerto Rico is complicated. The people are complicated. The history is complicated. The story of the United States' relationship to Puerto Rico is complicated. People born in Puerto Rico are US citizens, except for the teeny, tiny, mind-boggling fact that if you live in Puerto Rico, you are not allowed to cast a vote in the election for president. That tiny fact starts to get bigger when you realize that electing our own leaders is the whole reason that we have a country in the first place. Remember that whole, "No taxation without representation" thing?

The citizens of Puerto Rico pay taxes with no representation every day, because Puerto Rico is not a state. And the rules only became more confusing the more I looked into them during my time there.

When I showed up to the island, even the things I thought I knew it turned out that I didn't know. For example, I was sure that Puerto Rico was a commonwealth. I didn't know what that meant, but it's in the official name of the island, "The Commonwealth of Puerto Rico." Well, it turns out that "commonwealth" is defined as an independent country or community -- but in this case it is just a fancy word that somebody stuck in the official name of the island. It's like calling Julius Erving Dr. J. even though you know he's not a medical doctor.