If a president says it, is it obstruction?

The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Determining whether President Donald Trump obstructed justice when he allegedly seemed to suggest that then-FBI Director James Comey drop the investigation into former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn is no easy task. A sitting president asking a law enforcement official to let an investigation go appears to be "unpresidented" -- well, something that's never happened before in an obstruction case before an American court.

Except it has happened before. It was well over a century ago, but it has happened. And that federal court didn't condemn such a request by the president as criminal or impeachable; in fact, the request was not even worthy of criticism.

In an 1878 case brought before a grand jury in the District of Indiana, a prosecutor received a request from President Rutherford B. Hayes not to prosecute a citizen for embezzlement from a national bank. The case, In Re Miller (short for "In the Matter of the Interference of the President with the Prosecution of Casey Miller before the Grand Jury"), didn't flesh out the extent of the president's power to order executive branch officials to refrain from prosecution. But the court did observe that the president "may, if he feels so inclined, interfere, even in advance of indictment, by exercising the pardoning power."

Significantly, the Miller court also gave instructions to a sitting grand jury -- not a prosecutor or law enforcement official. The court advised the grand jury that the president does not have the "slightest authority to control" its action in conducting an investigation. Why? Because the grand jury is part of the judicial branch, and the president doesn't have direct authority over this branch. In contrast, prosecutors and investigators, like the FBI, are part of the executive branch and serve under the president.

The Miller case is admittedly about the clearer principle that the head of the executive branch cannot control or even encroach upon the action of the courts in the administration of criminal justice. In the unintentionally prescient words of the 19th century Miller court, the president has "no more right to control [the judicial branch] than the czar of Russia."

