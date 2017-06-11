Bill Cosby should testify at his trial

Story highlights Page Pate: The toughest decision a defense attorney can make is whether to allow his client to testify in open court

However, in the case of Bill Cosby, given his charisma, charm and celebrity status, it would be in his best interests to testify

(CNN) He may not want to, and it may be painful for everyone to watch, but Bill Cosby should take the stand and testify in his trial for aggravated indecent assault -- especially if he wants to stay out of prison.

The prosecution finished its presentation last week in the case against Cosby for allegedly committing various acts of sexual assault against Andrea Constand, a former director of operations for the women's basketball team at Temple University who met Cosby, a powerful Temple alum, back in 2002. The evidence of guilt appears strong.

The jury heard portions of Cosby's prior testimony where he admitted to giving women Quaaludes (a strong sedative and recreational drug ) before having sex with them. The deposition testimony was preceded by the powerful and sometimes emotional testimony of Ms. Constand, the alleged victim in the case, and Kelly Johnson, another woman who claims that she was sexually assaulted by Cosby in a strikingly similar manner.

There was also a behavioral expert who testified about Ms. Constand's delayed reporting of the incident, and a toxicologist who opined as to how taking a drug (whether it was Benadryl as Cosby claims, or Quaaludes as suggested by his prior deposition testimony) may have affected Constand at the time of the alleged crime.

While the defense was able to point out many inconsistencies in the testimony of Constand and Johnson, and a possible bias on the part of the paid experts, the prosecution's case appears solid.

