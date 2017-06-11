Canadian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton cruises to sixth win in Montreal

Story highlights Hamilton wins his sixth Canadian Grand Prix

Teammate Valtteri Bottas takes second

Ricciardo third, Vettel fourth

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has closed the gap on championship leader Sebastian Vettel after a commanding victory at Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver backed up a superlative performance in qualifying , leading from start to finish at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to claim a sixth win at the circuit.

If it was plain sailing for the Briton it was anything but for Vettel who suffered front wing damage on lap one and was playing catch up for the remainder of the race.

The German eventually battled his way back to fourth dramatically passing both Force India cars in the closing laps.

Ahead of him, Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas took second with Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo finishing third.

