Formula E: Buemi wins in Berlin as Rosenqvist pays the penalty

(CNN) Sebastien Buemi extended his lead over title rival Lucas di Grassi in the 2016/17 Formula E World Championship after clinching his sixth win in eight races at Sunday's Berlin ePrix -- the second of two races held at the German capital's Tempelhof Airport this weekend.

Buemi had been disqualified from Saturday's race for a tire pressure infringement, but his luck turned 24 hours later when he was gifted a win after Felix Rosenqvist, who started from pole and led from start to finish, was hit with a 10-second penalty.

Calamity struck for the Swede at the midway point during the change of cars as Rosenqvist almost collided with teammate Nick Heidfeld in the pit lane.

The pair somehow managed to avoid one another, but Rosenqvist didn't escape unscathed as race stewards gave him a 10-second time penalty for an unsafe release.

The time was added at the end of the race and despite crossing the line first, he wasn't far enough in front of Buemi who finished meters behind.

Formula E Drivers' Championship top five (after 8/12 rounds) Sebastien Buemi (Renault eDams) 157 points Lucas di Grassi (Abt Schaeffler Audi Sport) 125 Felix Rosenqvist (Mahindra Racing) 86 Nico Prost (Renault eDams) 72 Nick Heidfeld (Mahindra Racing) 63

