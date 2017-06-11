Story highlights No deal yet with Democratic Unionist Party to prop up Conservative government

Some Conservative MPs are looking to remove May from power

London (CNN) UK Prime Minister Theresa May was clinging to power by her fingernails on Sunday after losing her parliamentary majority in last Thursday's election, as an agreement with the minority Democratic Unionist Party that would keep the Conservatives in power was still not finalized.

May's co-chiefs of staff, Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, handed in their resignations on Saturday following the disastrous election, called by May to strengthen her position ahead of talks to leave the European Union, but which in the end left her weakened.

Late Saturday both Downing Street and the DUP issued statements saying talks over a deal to prop up the government would resume next week, amid concern among more liberal Conservatives about May hitching her wagon to the right-wing Northern Irish party. Earlier, Downing Street had said a preliminary agreement had already been secured.

The DUP is similar to the "religious right" in the US and takes a hard-line stance on social issues, such as same-sex marriage and abortion.

"Theresa May is a dead woman walking, it just remains to be seen how long she remains on death row," George Osborne, the former UK chancellor who was sacked by May last year, told the BBC's Andrew Marr on Sunday.

