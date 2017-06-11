Richard Hammond jokes 'I'm not dead' after horror car crash

(CNN) Former "Top Gear" presenter Richard Hammond was in joking mood Sunday, kidding: "I'm not dead," the day after he survived a horrific car crash.

Hammond, who was in Switzerland filming Amazon's "The Grand Tour" was flown to hospital in St. Gallen after the electric supercar he was driving crashed and then burst into flames.

Hammond's co-host, Jeremy Clarkson, said that it was the "biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening."

Video from @richardhammond direct from his hospital bed: https://t.co/lAHxpFnQTP — The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 11, 2017

Speaking from his hospital bed Sunday, Hammond confirmed he would require knee surgery in a video broadcast by Drive Tribe.

"I would like to thank all of the medical professionals who got me by air ambulance from the crash to the hospital and who have dealt with me ever since," he said.

