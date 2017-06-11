Story highlights Three men under investigation for alleged "crime against the state"

London (CNN) An easyJet flight headed to London made an emergency landing in Germany after three men allegedly had a "terrorism-related" conversation, police said.

The three men -- all British citizens -- were arrested after the plane traveling from Ljubljana, Slovenia, to London was diverted to the western Germany city of Cologne on Saturday.

The suspects, ages 31, 38 and 48, are being investigated for an alleged "crime against the state," police and prosecutors said in a joint statement Sunday.

Passengers alerted the flight crew because the men were "talking about terrorism-related content," Cologne police said.

When the aircraft landed in Cologne, all 151 passengers exited the plane through emergency slides. Some people suffered minor injuries, police and prosecutors said.

