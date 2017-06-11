Flight headed to London evacuated over 'terror-related' talk

Story highlights Passengers evacuated the plane via emergency slides

Three men were arrested, and a backpack was examined and destroyed

London (CNN) An EasyJet flight headed to London made an emergency landing in Germany after three men allegedly had a "terrorism-related" conversation, police said.

Three men were arrested after the plane traveling from Ljubljana, Slovenia, to London was diverted to the western Germany city of Cologne on Saturday.

Passengers alerted the flight crew because the men were "talking about terrorism-related content," Cologne police said.

When the aircraft landed in Cologne, all the passengers exited the plane through emergency slides. The men were taken to a police station.

"The captain took the decision as a precaution to enable the aircraft to go through additional security checks in Cologne where the aircraft was met by the police," an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

