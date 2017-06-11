Story highlights Gordon's current girlfriend accused him of hitting her

Police arrested him near the couple's home

(CNN) Bobbi Kristina Brown's former partner Nick Gordon was arrested in Florida for alleged domestic violence against his current girlfriend, authorities said.

Gordon's girlfriend went to the Sanford Police station Saturday and reported that she was hit by her live-in boyfriend, police said in a statement.

Officers found Gordon at a local club house near the couple's home and took him into custody. He was arrested on domestic battery and false imprisonment charges, according to Sanford Police.

Authorities released this picture of Nick Gordon.

He was found legally responsible for Brown's death after she was found unresponsive in the bathtub of an Atlanta home the couple shared on January 31, 2015.

Read More