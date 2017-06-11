(CNN) The "Battlestar Galactica" reunion at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas on Saturday didn't go entirely as planned.

"Technology is s—t," said one of the show's stars, Edward James Olmos, when cast member Jamie Bamber attempted to join the festivities via Skype but struggled with tech and sound problems.

Perhaps it's not a stretch to imagine what fans of the science fiction show in the audience at the Paramount Theater might have been thinking: "So say we all."

Still, the close-knit cast made the most of the otherwise special moment, and rose from their seats to send their love to Bamber via a webcam set up at the side of the stage.

Olmos was joined on stage at the Paramount Theater by executive producer Ron D. Moore and his other cast members: Katee Sackhoff, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, Grace Park, Mary McDonnell and Michael Trucco.

Special guest via Skype for the #battlestargalactica panel. pic.twitter.com/xzUQlx2wDQ — Sandra Gonzalez (@TheSandraG) June 11, 2017

