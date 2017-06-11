(CNN)The "Battlestar Galactica" reunion at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas on Saturday didn't go entirely as planned.
"Technology is s—t," said one of the show's stars, Edward James Olmos, when cast member Jamie Bamber attempted to join the festivities via Skype but struggled with tech and sound problems.
Perhaps it's not a stretch to imagine what fans of the science fiction show in the audience at the Paramount Theater might have been thinking: "So say we all."
Still, the close-knit cast made the most of the otherwise special moment, and rose from their seats to send their love to Bamber via a webcam set up at the side of the stage.
Olmos was joined on stage at the Paramount Theater by executive producer Ron D. Moore and his other cast members: Katee Sackhoff, James Callis, Tricia Helfer, Grace Park, Mary McDonnell and Michael Trucco.
The 90-minute reunion was largely a walk down memory lane. Actors shared casting tales, favorite moments and stories about trips to the now-defunct rental store Blockbuster to pick up the original 1978 television series.
But the event was also a tribute to the show's legacy as a groundbreaking science fiction program.
"I fell in love with all the characters," said McDonnell, who played President Laura Roslin on the show. "That was really important to me. I attached to these people in the first read-through."
"Battlestar Galactica" ran from 2004 to 2009 on the Sci Fi channel, later rebranded as Syfy. Many of the actors involved will likely be best known for the roles they played on the show.
"This is the best usage of television I've ever been a part of in my life -- and I've been a part of some good ones," said Olmos, who played Commander William Adama. "I don't think I'll ever do another show like this again in my lifetime. I was lucky I got one, ever."
The "Battlestar Galactica" reunion was the main event at the ATX TV Festival, which ends Sunday.
"We are living in a time when the powers that be are trying to create as much difference between us as their pocket books will allow. And so with 'Battlestar,' we have a reminder that it can go away like that," McDonnell said. "So perhaps we can stop dividing each other and stop seeing each other as the other, because there's no difference. And that's one of the things I loved the most about [the show]."