Philippines appears to reverse position on military cooperation

Story highlights Philippines is now "open to assistance," government spokesman says

Violence is surging from ISIS-backed militants

(CNN) As the fight against ISIS-linked Maute militants continues in Marawi City, the Philippines this week appeared to reverse its position on international military cooperation.

"The Philippines is open to assistance from other countries if they offer it," presidential spokesman Ernie Abella said Sunday.

The statement comes less than a year after President Rodrigo Duterte stated he did not want to "see any military man of any nation" in the Philippines, "except the Filipino soldier."

Smoke billows after air strikes by Philippine forces in Marawi City on Sunday.

With a surge of violence from ISIS-affiliated militants in the southern island of Mindanao, it appears the government has reconsidered its tough stance.

Duterte on Sunday distanced himself from US military cooperation, saying the decision was made by the Defense Department. "I never approached any American to say 'please help us'," he said. Nonetheless, allowing the assistance to continue counters the nationalist posture Duterte maintains.