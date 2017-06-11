We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN) This weekend, we asked our mobile audience if you believe James Comey's Thursday testimony to the Senate intelligence committee.

The fired FBI director added fuel to the fires surrounding his private interactions with President Donald Trump, the FBI's Russia investigation, his handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe and his own dismissal.

Out of 315,714 votes, 90.6% said they believe the former FBI director's testimony is trustworthy, while 9.4% do not.

Thanks for weighing in. Check out these related articles on the Trump-Comey saga: