Tulsa police fatally shoot mentally ill man

Story highlights Victim's mom: "He was probably frightened for his life"

Deadly shooting was followed by a protest in Tulsa

(CNN) A mental health call turned into a deadly shooting in Oklahoma when three law enforcement officers confronted a knife-wielding man outside a convenience store, the Tulsa County sheriff's department said.

Two deputies and one Tulsa police officer opened fire and shot 29-year-old Joshua Barre on Friday morning. He was taken to a hospital where he later died, the sheriff's office said.

"My son was mentally ill and they didn't have to kill my son," Barre's mother Etta Jones Barre told CNN affiliate KTUL. "They could have done something different."

"He was probably frightened for his life, but my son was not a violent person," she said.

Deputies with the county's mental health team had gone to Barre's home earlier on Friday to take him into custody for a mental health evaluation. But when they arrived, a neighbor told them Barre was in the street holding two large knives, the sheriff's office said.

