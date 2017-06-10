Story highlights 3 arrested in Seattle, police say

ACT for America organized the events

(CNN) A right-wing group protesting Islamic law, or Sharia, on Saturday clashed with counterdemonstrators in Seattle, Minneapolis and other cities.

Cathy Camper of Tacoma, Washington, wears a stars-and-stripes cowboy hat as she rallied against Islamic law in Seattle.

In Seattle, police used pepper spray to break up fights in Occidental Park, police spokesman Mark Jamieson said. Three people were arrested.

Earlier in the day, the anti-Sharia group rallied at City Hall Plaza while a much larger group gathered nearby, with the two groups separated by police, he said. The counterprotesters yelled and sounded horns to drown out the anti-Sharia group, CNN affiliate KOMO reported.

"At the conclusion of the rally the large group returned to Occidental Park," Jamieson said in a news release. "Officers continued to monitor the crowds and separate the opposing groups, but shortly after 12:30 a large fight broke out. Officers used pepper spray to break up the crowd. Officers arrested one woman and two men for obstructing."

Counterprotesters hold a signs across the street from an anti-Islamic law rally in Seattle.