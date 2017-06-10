(CNN) A decade ago, US Marine Col. Michael Stahlman was serving in Iraq when he was found in his bed, mortally wounded with a gunshot wound to his left temple. Stahlman was evacuated by air for emergency treatment, and later moved to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside , where he died two months later.

The military medical examiner ruled the 45-year-old colonel's death a suicide.

But CNN's Deborah Feyerick reports that when his wife, Kim Stahlman, received the news that her husband was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left temple, the first thing she thought was, "He's not left-handed."

When he died in 2008, Stahlman was one of the highest-ranking officers to die in the Iraq war. He was a senior Marine lawyer working in the Anbar province with a unit tasked with rebuilding the war-torn country's police and court system.

The area was rife with corruption, and contractors, Iraqi officials and others were getting rich. Part of Stahlman's job was to conduct criminal investigations in corruption cases involving American soldiers and contractors.

