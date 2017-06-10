Story highlights Julie Naymar played Catwoman alonsgide Adam West's Batman on TV in the 1960s

(CNN) Actress Julie Newmar, who played Catwoman alongside the late Adam West's Batman, paid tribute to her co-star Saturday, calling him "the finest Batman ever."

"People adored him. Long lines of people stood to get his autograph," Newmar recalled to CNN's Fredricka Whitfield.

To West's fans, she emphasized he was more than just a TV star.

"A friend called me up this morning and said to me with tears in his voice, that Adam West was the father that we wanted," she said.

