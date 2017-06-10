Story highlights Cleveland set NBA Finals records for the most points in a quarter and a half

No team in NBA history has come back from an 0-3 deficit

(CNN) Perfection has been denied. Emphatically.

Thanks to a historic performance, the Cleveland Cavaliers are still alive in the NBA Finals, avoiding the sweep and defeating the Golden State Warriors 137-116 in Game 4 at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland on Friday night. It forces a Game 5 in the best-of-seven series and denies the Warriors -- who lead the series 3-1 -- the chance to become the first team in NBA history to go undefeated throughout the playoffs.

Cleveland put up numbers normally reserved for the NBA All-Star Game. The Cavaliers scored 49 points in the first quarter alone, the most in a quarter in NBA Finals history. They led at the 86-68 at the half, the highest scoring half in an NBA Finals game. Cleveland also set the record for most three-point shots made in an NBA Finals game with 24.

LeBron James finished with a triple double, totaling 31 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He passes Magic Johnson for the most triple doubles in NBA Finals history with nine. A triple double is notching 10 or more in three different statistical categories -- typically points, rebounds and assists.

Kyrie Irving led all scorers with 40 points. Kevin Love added 23 points.

