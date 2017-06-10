Story highlights Latvian beats Simona Halep in three sets

Halep lost 2014 final to Maria Sharapova

Paris (CNN) Jelena Ostapenko staged a remarkable comeback to beat Simona Halep in the French Open final, becoming the first player from Latvia to win a grand slam singles crown.

The newly turned 20-year-old trailed by a set and 3-0 -- she had to fend off three break points to avoid falling behind 4-0 -- before rallying for a 4-6 6-4 6-3 victory on Philippe Chatrier court. Ostapenko also trailed 3-1 in the third.

The world No. 47 became only the second unseeded woman to win the French Open after Margaret Scriven in 1933.

Her all-out attacking game ultimately got the better of the more steady Halep, who lost her second French Open final -- she fell to Maria Sharapova, also in three sets, in 2014.

Halep was denied the No. 1 ranking with the defeat.

Read More