Tapwrit wins Belmont Stakes, rallying past Irish War Cry

Two Belmont wins in a row for Ortiz family

(CNN) Tapwrit, ridden by Jose Ortiz, on Saturday won the Belmont Stakes, the third contest in horse racing's Triple Crown.

For Todd Pletcher, thoroughbred racing's seven-time trainer of the year, it was the second Triple Crown victory of the season. Another of his horses, Always Dreaming, took the Kentucky Derby in May but didn't race Saturday in the 1-1/2 mile event.

Neither was Cloud Computing, which won the Preakness three weeks ago.

Ortiz made it two consecutive Belmont triumphs for his family. Brother Irad Ortiz Jr rode Creator to an upset win last year.

Jose Ortiz said the difference between the Belmont and the Kentucky Derby, in which Tapwrit was sixth, was the longer distance Saturday.

