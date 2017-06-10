Jeff Sessions had one hell of a bad week

Story highlights Trump doesn't like to ever apologize, retreat or concede

Sessions did just that, in Trump's eyes, when he recused himself from the federal Russia probe

Washington (CNN) When stories about you offering to resign due to increasingly strained relations with your boss are the high point of your week, you know it's not been a good seven days.

That's how it went for Attorney General Jeff Sessions this week.

Things started off poorly when a series of pieces detailed his ongoing issues with President Donald Trump. This , from CNN's Sara Murray and Stephen Collinson, paints an ugly picture for Sessions:

"Sessions and the President have had a series of heated exchanges in recent weeks, prompted by the attorney general's decision to recuse himself from the probe into Russia interference in the election and alleged collusion by Trump aides, a source close to Sessions told CNN on Tuesday."

"At one point, Sessions made clear he would be willing to resign if Trump no longer wanted him."