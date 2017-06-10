Former Rep. Giffords receives tributes at ship commissioning

Story highlights In January 2012, former Navy Secretary Ray Mabus said a warship would be named in Giffords' honor

Giffords survived an assassination attempt in Tucson, Arizona, in 2011

Washington (CNN) Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived an assassination attempt in 2011 that led to her resignation from Congress, received touching tributes Saturday from female politicians and military officials at a commissioning ceremony for a warship named after her.

With the naming of the littoral combat ship, the Arizona Democrat became the first living woman to have a Navy warship bear her name since the Lady Washington was named after Martha Washington in 1776; and Giffords is only the third living woman in US history to see her name on a naval vessel.

"The U.S.S Gabrielle Giffords is strong and tough just like her crew," Giffords said in a brief speech. "Despite danger, you say 'yes.' You make me proud, you make America proud. I will never forget this day or this crew."

Courage, perseverance and commitment to service were among the words several used to describe Giffords at the ceremony in Galveston, Texas, which featured remarks by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former second lady Jill Biden and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California.

"Just as the motto 'I am ready' represents the ship, it represents Gabby Giffords," Clinton said in her speech to attendees.

