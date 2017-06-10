How CNN accidentally reached James Comey on the phone

Story highlights The father of former FBI Director James Comey was willing to do an interview, but expected "company"

Last month, he told CNN his son was "straightforward and honest," but Trump "runs around lying most of the day"

Allendale, New Jersey (CNN) J. Brien Comey had an important visitor coming to his home here in this quiet suburban town on Saturday.

Reached by phone Saturday morning about an interview, the father of former FBI Director James Comey expressed a willingness to speak to a CNN reporter. But he was expecting "company," he said, and asked that the reporter call back in a few hours.

When CNN rang again in the early afternoon, another man answered the phone.

"His company is his son, Jim," the man answered, identifying himself as that company, the ex-FBI director who delivered extraordinary testimony before Congress this week about his interactions with President Donald Trump before he was fired last month.

Comey was visiting his father and about to leave the house, he said before noting that, in fact, his father would not be speaking to press.

