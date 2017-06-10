Official: Afghan soldier kills 3 US service members

Story highlights Another American soldier was wounded during a joint US-Afghan military operation, US officials say

Achin District is the primary base of operations for ISIS in Afghanistan

(CNN) Three US service members were killed and another wounded during a joint US-Afghan military operation in Nangarhar Province on Saturday, US officials told CNN.

One American official said the service members were shot in an apparent insider attack, also known as a "green-on-blue" because of the color-coding system used by NATO. During such assaults, members of the Afghan security forces are known to target US and other NATO soldiers.

The shooter in Saturday's incident was believed to be a member of the Afghan military, the US official said.

The shootings occurred in the Achin District, where US and Afghan troops have been carrying out a monthslong offensive against a local affiliate of ISIS, officials said.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shootings, a White House spokesman said.

