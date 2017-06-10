Trump has given this sports rivalry its biggest stakes yet

Story highlights Andrés Martínez: US-Mexico matchup is one of soccer's most intriguing regional rivalries

Andrés Martínez is a professor of practice at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University and a fellow at New America. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) On Sunday the United States and Mexico will go at it again, confronting each other in another high-stakes clash. No, not another Donald Trump tweetstorm aimed at Mexico (though you never know), but rather the latest World Cup qualifying match played in Mexico City's fabled Azteca Stadium.

In recent years, this North American soccer rivalry has become one of the most intriguing contests for regional supremacy in the world's most popular sport, just a notch below the likes of the Italy-Germany and Argentina-Brazil rivalries. And Sunday's key match has the added spice that elevates great sporting rivalries into truly epic ones: a dash of real-world tension between the two antagonists.

Even without the political overtones, the intensity of this rivalry has been heating up for years as the United States continues to raise its game. Between 1934 and 1980, the US never beat Mexico, and unquestioned Mexican supremacy over the gringos in the sport that mattered most was a source of national consolation, compensating for, well, everything else. But since 1990, the US has prevailed over the Mexican side 17 times and lost only 11.

A US-Mexico showdown still doesn't have the same off-field resonance of the classic Cold War encounters between American and Soviet athletes, or the timeless not-going-to-talk-about-the-war undertones of any England-Germany match, but it certainly brings a far more pointed context than it did even a year ago. You know, back before we elected a President whose campaign consistently maintained that Mexico, and Mexicans, are a huge problem.

The administration has zigzagged between Trump's periodic impulses to deliver on his campaign rhetoric and his larger team's desire to maintain the close, constructive win-win cross-border relationship that has developed in the two decades since the North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect.