(CNN) Lewis Hamilton will start Sunday's Canadian Grand Prix on pole after setting a blistering pace in Saturday's qualifying session in Montreal.

The three-time Formula One world champion set the fastest lap ever seen at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve circuit by an F1 car clocking one minute 11.459 seconds around the 4.361-kilometer (2.709-mile) track.

In doing so, Hamilton equaled the career pole tally of his hero Ayrton Senna who started from the front of the grid 65 times during a glittering F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton claimed his sixth Canadian Grand Prix pole at Saturday's qualifying session.

Ferrari's Sebatian Vettel pushed the Briton all the way -- at one point just four one-thousandths of a second separated the pair, before Hamilton found even more speed as the clocked ticked down in the top 10 shootout.

"Montreal been good to me over the years and it's been a battle with Ferrari -- they've been quick all year," Hamilton said.

Most poles in Formula One 68 - Michael Schumacher 65 - Lewis Hamilton, Ayrton Senna 47 - Sebastian Vettel 33 - Jim Clark, Alain Prost

