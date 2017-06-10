Berlin ePrix: Rosenqvist charges to maiden Formula E win

Story highlights Swede wins first Formula E race

(CNN) Felix Rosenqvist stormed to a maiden Formula E victory at the Berlin ePrix on Saturday taking the checkered flag at the Tempelhof Airport circuit.

The Swede, who is new to Formula E this season, saw off a challenge from Lucas di Grassi to clinch the first of two races being held in the German capital this weekend.

It was also a momentous day for his Mahindra Racing team who hadn't registered a win during its three seasons in the all-electric race series.

Di Grassi had sprinted to pole earlier in the day, pipping DS Virgin Racing's Jose Maria Lopez by 1,000th of a second, but could do nothing to repel Rosenqvist as the race progressed.

The 25-year-old rookie had started from third but immediately jumped a place as Lopez got a sluggish start.

Formula E fans inside the old terminal building at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport.

