Story highlights Water at Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino tested positive for legionella bacteria

Guests who got sick stayed at the Las Vegas hotel in March and April

(CNN) Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, officials said Friday.

The guests who contracted the lung infection stayed separately in March and April at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Health District said.

Legionella, the bacteria that causes the disease, was found throughout the hotel's water system during a test, the health district said. The hotel has taken steps including disinfecting the system with chlorine, and remediation efforts continue, the district said.

Out of caution, guests are being relocated from rooms where the fixes are happening, the Rio's parent company, Caesars Entertainment, said.

a severe form of pneumonia, develops when people breathe small droplets of water infected with legionella bacteria, according to the Legionnaires' disease,a severe form of pneumonia, develops when people breathe small droplets of water infected with legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention