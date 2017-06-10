Story highlights
(CNN)Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.
The guests stayed separately at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in March and April, the health district said.
Legionnaires' disease spreads when people breathe small droplets of water infected with legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Caesar Entertainment group said tests made to the hotel's water confirmed the presence of legionella bacteria. It's still unclear how the health district linked the recent cases back to the Rio.
"The company is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and taking aggressive remediation actions to ensure the safety of Rio's water," said the property's parent company in a statement.
Some guests were relocated to other rooms out of caution, the company said.
Those infected usually develop fever, cough, chills, or muscle aches. Symptoms usually begin within 2 to 10 days after exposure to the bacteria.
"Guests who stayed at the Rio more than two weeks ago and have not developed symptoms are not at risk for disease," the health district said.
The bacteria that causes Legionnaires' disease is found in "freshwater environments, like lakes and streams" and can grow in "human-made" water systems such as hot tubs, large plumbing systems, decorative fountains, and hot water tanks, the CDC said.
The disease got its name from a deadly 1976 outbreak in Philadelphia that largely affected people attending an American Legion convention.
In 2011, a person who stayed at the Luxor hotel in Las Vegas died after contracting Legionnaires' disease, the health district said.