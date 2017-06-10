Story highlights Water at Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino tested positive for legionella bacteria

Guests stayed at the Las Vegas hotel in March and April

(CNN) Two recent guests at a Las Vegas resort have contracted Legionnaires' disease, the Southern Nevada Health District said on Friday.

The guests stayed separately at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas in March and April, the health district said.

Legionnaires' disease spreads when people breathe small droplets of water infected with legionella bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The Caesar Entertainment group said tests made to the hotel's water confirmed the presence of legionella bacteria. It's still unclear how the health district linked the recent cases back to the Rio.

"The company is working closely with the Southern Nevada Health District and taking aggressive remediation actions to ensure the safety of Rio's water," said the property's parent company in a statement.

