Merkel: EU ready for Brexit negotiations

(CNN) German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she doesn't expect any delays in the start of Brexit talks between the European Union and the UK despite the outcome of this week's British election.

Formal exit talks between the UK and the 27 other EU members were due to start June 19.

Britain voted to leave the EU last year in a referendum that became popularly known as Brexit.

"We are ready. We have completed the guidelines, the framework," Merkel said Friday during a visit to Mexico City.

