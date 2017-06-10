Austin, Texas (CNN) After the election of Donald Trump, "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon had to dramatically shift his view of what the future looked like in his next work fiction.

Willimon had been developing and conceiving his next show, "The First" for Hulu, for two years at that point. The series, abut the first human mission to Mars, is set 15-20 years in the future.

After November 2016, he said, he knew the world in which his show was set had to be very different that what he had initially imagined.

"I believe every story is political, whether it's about politics or not," he said during a panel about Trump's affect on scripted television at the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas. "Oftentimes, if you're working on something that isn't overtly political you're not necessarily talking about it in that context, even if your political beliefs and world view are seeping into every word you write. And I think now, my general sense of the writers I know is that we're hyper aware that even if you're not doing a political show -- no matter what genre or what characters [you're writing] -- that there are political implications in every narrative choice you make."

Javier Grillo-Marxuach knows this to be true.

