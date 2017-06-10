New Latin stars of Hollywood

Photos: These are some of the new faces of the next generation of Latin Hollywood stars. Actress Diane Guerrero attends the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Expo Hall on January 29, 2017, in Los Angeles. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Christian Navarro, star of "13 Reason Why," attends the Entertainment Weekly and People Upfronts party presented by Netflix and Terra Chips at Second Floor on May 15, 2017, in New York City. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Miguel Angel Silvestre attends the premiere Of Netflix's "Ingobernable" at Colony Theater on March 15, 201, in Miami Beach, Florida. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Actress Laura Gomez attends the "Samba" premiere during 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea on April 20, 2017, in New York City. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Dascha Polanco attends the Front Row for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Actor Gabriel Chavarria attends the Hulu 2015 Summer TCA Presentation at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 9, 2015, in Beverly Hills, California. Hide Caption 6 of 7