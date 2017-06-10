Breaking News

'Batman' actor Adam West dies

By Joe Sterling, CNN

Updated 12:30 PM ET, Sat June 10, 2017

(CNN)Adam West, star of the popular and campy 1960's "Batman" TV show, has died, according to his agent. West was 88.

The part was a signature role, for West, who played Bruce Wayne and his alter ego, the crime-fighting, costumed Batman, a popular comics character who came to life on the ABC-TV series. The show, with a catchy -- some might say aggravating -- theme song, earned a cult following.
Scene from the 1960s television series Batman with, left to right, Burgess Meredith as Penguin, Cesar Romero as the Joker, and Adam West as Bruce Wayne.
The series, which lasted three seasons, made West internationally famous.
    Later in life, West made appearances on the animated series "Family Guy" as Mayor Adam West, the oddball mayor of Quahog, Rhode Island.