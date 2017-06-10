US forces helping Philippines battle ISIS-linked fighters

Story highlights Thirteen Philippine marines killed in battle Friday

Fighting underway in Mindanao in southern Philippines

(CNN) US Special Operations Forces are assisting the Philippine military in its battle against ISIS-affiliated fighters, the US Embassy in Manila said Saturday.

The forces have been deployed at the request of the Philippine government, the embassy said.

The Philippine armed forces have been fighting the ISIS-linked Maute militants for control of the city of Marawi in the southern Mindanao region.

Dozens of Philippine troops and militants have been reported killed in fighting, including more than a dozen marines Friday.

The US Embassy said it couldn't give specifics on the nature of the American support for "security reasons."

