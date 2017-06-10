Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed in a busy news week.
The battle against ISIS rages, and so does the terror and suffering for civilians in Mosul
From the front lines in Iraq, civilians held hostage by ISIS describe a hell of "endless, throat-grabbing, suffocating sorrow." One little girl survived by hiding against her mother's corpse for two days. (By Arwa Damon, Ghazi Balkiz and Brice Laine)
Why the highly coveted visa that changed my life is now reviled in America
The H-1B visa was meant to bring the world's smartest people to America, but that's not how it always works. Under Donald Trump, the program faces fresh scrutiny. (By Moni Basu)
Why you should protect your child's online privacy
An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Here are some worst-case scenarios that can strike when we're unprepared, and the best ways to protect your family. (By Caroline Knorr, Common Sense Media)
Badass women of Washington
The women featured in this series come from a wide range of backgrounds and generations, but each has shattered glass ceilings on her way up the ranks.
Opinion: Roopali Phadke -- Why red states should oppose Trump on climate
Roopali Phadke writes that Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate accord may hurt his rural base the most.
Opinion: Valerie Jarrett -- Women's health is in the cross hairs
Valerie Jarrett, former senior adviser to President Barack Obama and former chairwoman of the White House Council on Women and Girls, writes that the House of Representatives put women's health in the cross hairs with passage of the American Health Care Act, and now that Congress is back in session, it's up to the Senate to make women a priority.
Opinion: NFL players urge Congress to fix the justice system
Athletes Anquan Boldin, Malcolm Jenkins, Glover Quin and Johnson Bademosi write they are reaching out to lawmakers with a simple message: Our criminal justice system is broken, and Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn't helping fix it -- but you can.