How a canine crime-fighter became Queensland's most regal doggo

(CNN) Fierce. Tough. A strong nose.

These are just a few qualities you'd expect out of a good police dog. And while Gavel, the almost-police-dog, may have had a stellar sniffer, he was just a little too ... nice.

The German shepherd moved in last year with Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey as a 6-week-old pup, when his dreams of becoming the next great Australian police dog were still intact.

But the good boy was just too good. When the floof reported for duty, the Queensland Police Service Dog Squad didn't think Gavel displayed the "necessary aptitude" for the world of canine crime-fighting.

Puppy Gavel poses for a picture on May 18, 2016.

He was kicked out of training.