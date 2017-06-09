Breaking News

How a canine crime-fighter became Queensland's most regal doggo

By Nancy Coleman, CNN

Updated 1:46 PM ET, Fri June 9, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A younger Gavel, presumably exhausted from being the most adorable doggo in Australia, plops on the ground.
A younger Gavel, presumably exhausted from being the most adorable doggo in Australia, plops on the ground.

(CNN)Fierce. Tough. A strong nose.

These are just a few qualities you'd expect out of a good police dog. And while Gavel, the almost-police-dog, may have had a stellar sniffer, he was just a little too ... nice.
The German shepherd moved in last year with Queensland Governor Paul de Jersey as a 6-week-old pup, when his dreams of becoming the next great Australian police dog were still intact.

Being in the company of a dog is a ready-made reason to smile #dogsofinstagram #Gavel #dog

A post shared by Governor of Queensland (@qldgovernor) on

But the good boy was just too good. When the floof reported for duty, the Queensland Police Service Dog Squad didn't think Gavel displayed the "necessary aptitude" for the world of canine crime-fighting.
    Puppy Gavel poses for a picture on May 18, 2016.
    Puppy Gavel poses for a picture on May 18, 2016.
    He was kicked out of training.
    Read More
    But he landed an even better title: official "Vice-Regal Dog" at the governor's house.
    Instead of sniffing out suspicious activity, Gavel now serves his country by welcoming guests and tour groups.
    The doggo-in-chief even gets to crash some fancy ceremonies. He made his first official appearance at a Government House citizenship ceremony in February, when he gave 24 new citizens from 13 countries a warm welcome (presumably in exchange for a belly rub or two).
    Gavel poses for an official portrait with Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey and Kaye de Jersey.
    Gavel poses for an official portrait with Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey and Kaye de Jersey.
    Gavel's come a long way from the tiny pupperino that wobbled into the Government House more than a year ago. Since then, he's outgrown four ceremonial coats, the governor's office shared on Facebook.
    He now proudly wears a new, custom-made coat, complete with a flag, crown and the official bird emblem of Queensland.