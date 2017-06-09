Will Maryland's Ocean City go topless?

Story highlights A female blogger who advocates topless equality raised the issue, and confusion remains

(CNN) Confusion about whether a family-friendly seaside Maryland town is now allowing topless female sunbathers made life anything but a week at the beach for officials in Ocean City.

A memo sent out to Ocean City Beach Patrol employees on Tuesday described a change in policy and that lifeguards weren't to police topless sunbathers.

Ocean City Beach Patrol Capt. Butch Arbin explained the policy change to CNN affiliate WBOC:

"For the 44 years I've been guarding the beach in Ocean City, when we'd see (women) topless on the beach we would just tell them, 'Hey, you can't do that,'" Arbin said. "But since this formal request from someone, and since the Maryland attorney general's office hasn't issued their opinion on it, we don't feel like we can tell people not to sunbathe topless."

The change in policy was quickly picked up by local media, and spread like wildfire over social media.

