Polanski's victim expected to ask judge to drop case

(CNN) Samantha Geimer has long asked US authorities to stop pursuing filmmaker Roman Polanski for having sex with her in 1977, when she was 13. Now, she may make the request for the first time in court.

"I'm just here to try and get things resolved -- not on Roman's behalf, but on the behalf of a fair justice system," Geimer said as she arrived late Friday morning in Los Angeles Superior Court. "I'm going to ask for the case to be resolved in a fair manner, because the justice system is more important than any one person's crime."

Asked what a fair manner would be, she said: "You'll find that out when I'm done talking (in court)."

Polanski's attorney, Harland Braun, has said Geimer is expected to ask a judge to end the long-running case

If a judge were to drop the warrant for Polanski, 83, it would end a nearly four-decade effort by authorities to have the director extradited. He fled to France in 1978, after he pleaded guilty to having sex with a minor and shortly before he was to be sentenced in the case.

